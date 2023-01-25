Storm, tornado damage prompts several road closures in Pasadena Wednesday: See list

Significant damage to homes and businesses in Pasadena after tornado

PASADENA, Texas – Damage from Tuesday’s storms and a tornado has prompted the closure of several roadways in the Pasadena area.

As a result of the heavy damage sustained during the severe weather, some traffic lights are out and several roads have debris on them, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Police are asking the public to avoid the following areas in order to provide immediate access to first responders and utility companies:

Fairmont Parkway @ Mickey Gilley Boulevard

Vista Road @ Mickey Gilley Boulevard

5150 Burke Road (where the Pasadena Animal Shelter is located)

Iroquois Drive/Ponca Street

Spencer Highway from Space Center Boulevard to Lilac Street (includes Beltway 8 intersection)

Traffic lights are also out at several locations, so drivers are urged to be careful.