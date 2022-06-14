TxDOT builds new bypass to ease Cypress Creek Bridge reconstruction woes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation created a temporary IH-45 North Freeway southbound frontage road bypass between Cypresswood and FM 1960 is now open to drivers. It will provide continuous passage for those on the North Freeway southbound feeder road trying to access FM 1960.

In March, traffic control was put in place at the intersection of IH-45 and Cypresswood, forcing drivers to get on the southbound main lanes at the Cypresswood entrance.

The southbound main lanes opened since then, but the exit to FM 1960 remains closed at this time, causing massive headaches to area residents, as congestion has significantly increased in the area. Area residents are struggling with drivers cutting through nearby neighborhoods at high rates of speed. With this new bypass in place, TxDOT is hoping to improve this issue.

Additional alternate route: Continue southbound on the main lanes of the North Freeway, exit Richey Road and make a U-turn to access FM 1960.