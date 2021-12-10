Houston Texans name rookie Davis Mills their starting quarterback

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans fumbles the ball against the Buffalo Bills in first quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Following a string of abysmal offensive performances, the Houston Texans have made a change at starting quarterback, with rookie Davis Mills now taking the helm for the rest of the season, starting with this Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Texans head coach David Culley made the announcement on Friday. Tyrod Taylor had been the starter and is also reportedly dealing with a ligament injury in his left wrist, but Culley made clear this week that Taylor was still practicing and that this decision is not a temporary one.

“I feel like (Mills) gives us the best chance to win, and going forward, he’ll be the quarterback,” Culley said.

Taylor had started off the year well for the Texans, when he helped lead the team to a 37-21 season-opening win. However, he hurt his hamstring in the next game, knocking him out for almost two months. Taylor’s return hasn’t had quite the same success as the season opener, even with a 22-14 road win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. That win was sandwiched between poor showings in unimpressive losses to the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. And then this past Sunday, the Texans lost 31-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in a game where Taylor was 5-13 for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

“You’ve seen the last three ballgames we’ve played,” Culley said. “Hasn’t been good enough.”

Mills also has been less than impressive in his first season in the NFL. So far this year, he’s completed 146 passes in 223 attempts for 1,406 yards, seven passing TD’s, eight interceptions, and is still looking for his first win in eight games, six of them starts.

Mills was the Texans’ top draft choice this season in the 3rd round, 67th overall out of Stanford. And with the team currently at 2-10, it is clear the Texans have an eye on the future as they give Mills more of a look to see what they have in their quarterback room.