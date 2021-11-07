Tyrod Taylor throws three interceptions in “uncharacteristic” game as Texans fall to Dolphins

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Dolphins snapped a seven game losing streak, beating the Texans 17-9 in what could be described as a sloppy game between the two teams.

There were nine turnovers combined, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw a career-high three interceptions in his first game back since spending six weeks on the I.R.

“That’s unusual for him, his history has always been to protect the football,” said head coach David Culley of Taylor’s performance. “That hasn’t been his M.O., but it was today.”

“Bad decisions on my end, definitely something that I have to be better at to give us an opportunity to win games,” said Taylor. “Especially on the road, turnovers are critical. It’s uncharacteristic of me but it happened today, and it’s something I have to clean up.”

Taylor added that his left hamstring did not bother him during the game. Culley

“Our job on offense is to protect the football,” said Culley. “Our job for our quarterback is to protect the football. We didn’t do that today.”

Culley remains optimistic in the long-term vision for the team, as grim as it may seem in the moment.

“I got a great locker room, and we understand the process, and we’re going through that process right now.”