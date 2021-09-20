Partly Cloudy icon
Local Sports

Houston Texans starting QB Tyrod Taylor could be out up to a month, KPRC 2 confirms

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston Texans, sports, local sports, NFL, National Football League, Tyrod Taylor
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Houston Texans kneels after scoring a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Houston Texans may be without their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for up to a month, KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy has confirmed.

An NFL source told McIlvoy that Taylor has a significant hamstring injury that could keep him out the next four games, with future evaluations to determine a more specific timeline.

Taylor hurt his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns - a game the Texans lost 31-21. This came after Taylor had started the game 10-11 on his passes for 125 yards with a touchdown through the air, and had also run for a 15-yard score on the ground to tie the game at 14-14. Rookie Davis Mills took over for the injured Taylor and finished with a touchdown pass and an interception.

During Monday morning’s media availability, Texans Head Coach David Culley had said Taylor was considered day to day, but now it certainly appears the Texans will be without Taylor for their upcoming game Thursday and possibly longer. The Texans host the Carolina Panthers Thursday evening at NRG Stadium. That game will be broadcast on KPRC 2.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

