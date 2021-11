HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans reacts during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In one of the biggest upsets of this NFL season, the Houston Texans stunned the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, winning 22-13.

The AFC South showdown happened under soggy conditions. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was intercepted a career-high four times - twice by Desmond King, once by Kamu Grugier-Hill, and once by Terrance Mitchell.

The Texans snapped their six-game losing streak, breaking Tennessee’s eight-game winning streak in the process.

Houston hosts the New York Jets next week.