Justin Reid will be back with the Houston Texans this Sunday

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: Strong safety Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans celebrates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Houston Texans veteran safety Justin Reid will be back on the field this Sunday when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts, head coach David Culley said on Wednesday.

Reid had been benched due to “disciplinary reasons” last week in the Texans’ 21-14 loss to the New York Jets. KPRC 2′s Vanessa Richardson and other media outlets had reported that this stemmed from a disagreement, but Culley later said the benching was about more than just a disagreement.

Reid is regarded as one of the top players on the Texans, with various appearances out in the community. Reid currently is tied for second on the team with two interceptions. He’s ranked third on the team in tackles in each of the past two seasons.

