Houston Texans’ Justin Reid gifts 20 families $200 Kroger gift cards ahead of Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – Houston Texans star Justin Reid partnered with Kroger to help 20 families buy Thanksgiving groceries.

On Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Texans star will be joined by local celebrities and other Texan players to help the families shop.

Each family is set to receive a $200 Kroger gift card to purchase their Thanksgiving groceries.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a household where I always had a hot meal on the table every day. During this time of year, I see so many families in need and I have to use my platform to do what I can. That is what my parents instilled in me,” said Reid.

This is Reid’s fourth year playing in the NFL for the Houston Texans and with his first check, Reid partnered with Candle Lighters, an organization that provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer. A year later, Reid adopted Kids Meals Houston to help provide financial support and volunteering.

“We are excited to partner with Justin Reid and his foundation for this event, providing an opportunity for Houston area families during this special time of year,” said Laura Gump, president of Kroger’s Houston Division. “Last year, Kroger Houston donated $1.9M to local non-profit organizations and schools and donated 2.6M pounds of food to local food banks through its #ZeroHungerZeroWaste initiative,” said Kroger Division President Laura Gump.