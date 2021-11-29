Justin Reid benched for “disciplinary reasons”

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

The Texans were missing a key piece of their defense as they fell to the New York Jets on Sunday, 21-14.

Sources tell KPRC2 that the safety had a disagreement with Texans head coach David Culley. The decision was made last week not to play Reid in Sunday’s game.

“It was a disciplinary reason and coach’s decision,” said Culley after the loss. “We’ll keep that internal. It was my decision, and it’s internal.”

It’s the third time this season a player has been benched for “disciplinary” reasons; Desmond King and Zach Cunningham both sat out earlier this year. When asked whether or not that pattern is concerning, Culley said he’s “not at all” worried.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor supported Culley’s decision.

“It’s always tough,” said Taylor. “But Coach said from day one, we’ll hold everybody accountable for their actions, and he made a decision for the team. We support our coaches and our leadership decisions, and we continue to keep moving forward.”

Reid has two interceptions this season, and is an integral part of the Texans defense.

“We have rules, and when the rules are broken, we make decisions on those,” said Culley. “It doesn’t matter who it is.”