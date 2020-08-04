5-STARS: The Private School Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in the private school realm in Houston.

VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from across the private school ranks in this edition of Private School Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Remington Strickland - Fort Bend Christian Academy

Remington Strickland is already one of the highest recruited players out of Fort Bend Christian Academy. The three-star lineman recently released his Top 8 schools, which included the University of Houston.

The Woodlands Christian Academy Men's Basketball Team

Over the past few days we delivered our State Championship Rings to an amazing group of young men. We are so proud of each of them and excited for their individual futures and the future of TWCA Basketball!

Go Warriors!@twcasports @vypehouston @ConroeSports pic.twitter.com/2WK1Dp3Y38 — TWCA Basketball (@TWCAbasketball) July 25, 2020

In February, The Woodlands Christian Academy won its second TAPPS 4A State Championship in the past three years. With the win, there comes the bling! Back in March, TWCA players and coaches got sized up for their rings. Recently, TWCA head coach Tanner Field visited his athletes at their homes to deliver their state title rings.

"Although not ideal, having the ability to recognize each individual and spend some time with their family, created some closure and allowed us to celebrate an amazing achievement! It was a great team comprised of unified families," Field said.

Tregan Hyder - St. Pius X

We have liftoff! 🚀@MarucciEliteTX 2021 Wallace’s Tregan Hyder (@trehyder) extends on a pitch and sends a missile way over the wall in left for a 2-run homer! #FiveToolPower



St. Pius X (TX) 2021 #uncommitted #FiveToolWS pic.twitter.com/gMnFiFWFPg — Five Tool Baseball (@FiveTool) July 24, 2020

How many times can we talk about the baseball prowess of Tregan Hyder? Well, not enough. This guy is the real deal. Let me say that again ... REAL DEAL! His power has been on display this summer on the diamond with monster shots to left, the speed to turn a would-be double for some into a stand-up triple. Hyder's presence at the plate is one to be reckoned with.

John Cooper School Volleyball

Check out the updated @JCS_VolleyBall schedule for the Dragons! We can't wait to see them back on the court! #BuiltByChampions @amaya_jai pic.twitter.com/j10SbE63xn — Cooper Athletics (@JCS_Athletics) August 3, 2020

It seems like every day there are new rules or dates put out by the governing bodies of sports leagues. SPC had to do that as well, which changed up the schedules. The John Cooper School volleyball team will open its season on September 22 against Northland Christian before going to a FAST Tournament the next weekend. They will open SPC play on october 1 against The Kinkaid School. One of their premiere home games is October 6 against Concordia Lutheran, which made the TAPPS Final Four a year ago.

St. Thomas Episcopal Men's Soccer

Let's talk about more rings! This past spring, St. Thomas Episcopal's men's soccer team won its second-straight state championship. On February 22, STE Saints men's soccer team defeated The Covenant School - Dallas 1-0 for the TAPPS Division III State Title. Now, the ring has arrived and it is awesome!





This content is brought to you by Texas Citizens Bank

Texas Citizens Bank is a Houston community bank dedicated to concierge banking for owner-managed businesses. Learn how Texas Citizens Bank can help you grow your business at TexasCitizensBank.com.