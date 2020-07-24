FBCA Magazine Feature: Mr. FBCA

SOLOMON COLE HAS THE "IT" FACTOR.

The Fort Bend Christian Academy junior excelled in three sports as well as in the classroom.

"I just had more confidence this year being an upperclassman," he said. "That played a big role in my success this year."

Coach Jordan Black convinced Cole to play football, which turned out well. "I caught my first pass in a scrimmage and went for a 70-yard touchdown," Cole laughed. "Right then I thought – this is going to be a good season."

It was as the Eagles reached the postseason in 2019 after not even finishing the 2018 season due to a lack of players.

"It really came down to the coaching staff," he said. "Coach Black turned it around immediately. Going to the playoffs was amazing after what happened the previous season. It was all about chemistry and teamwork that made the difference. Our offensive line played a huge role in our success – they were the best in the district."

Cole played both ways as a receiver and defensive back, earning first-team honors and was named the District Newcomer of the Year.

The fall football season transitioned into basketball season, where Cole excelled as a guard. "We were coming off a year when we went to the TAPPS Final Four," he said. "We didn't achieve all of our goals, but we were pretty successful. It was a year that I improved on my chemistry with my teammates and running the offense. Playing football made me even stronger and more athletic on the basketball court."

Cole was named the District Defensive MVP.

The track-and-field season was ramping up before COVID-19 struck. Cole was rolling in the 100 and 200-meters as well as the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays. "We were off to a great start," he said. "It's tough to think about what could have been."

While the 2019-2020 school year ended with a thud, he has big expectations for his senior campaign and beyond. He also reflects on his decision to enroll at FBCA.

"I first came here because I wanted an advantage when applying for college," he said. "The academics are challenging and get you ready for anything. Athletically, FBCA opened up so many opportunities that I never would have gotten at the public school level. Now, I'm getting scholarship offers for football."

FBCA is playing a huge role in making Cole's dreams a reality.

"I'm looking to play football in college, possibly at an Ivy League school," he said. "After my playing career is over, my goal is to get my degree in business and get into commercial real estate. FBCA is getting me prepared for all of that."