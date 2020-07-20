FBCA Magazine Feature: Blueprint for Safety

KELLY CARROLL HAS BEEN A WELL-RECOGNIZED COACH IN THE SOFTBALL WORLD, WINNING SEVEN STATE TITLES AT FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY IN HER TENURE. SHE'S BUILT A STATE POWER.

She was promoted to become the school's athletic director last year and is already making her presence felt. Carroll has spear-headed a capital project that includes replacing the turf at their multi-purpose stadium.

"Kelly Carroll is on the forefront in the high school sports world," Amy Champion, Brock USA Gulf States Vice President said. "We work with the NFL and NCAA football clients across the country. High schools are just starting to understand the importance of our technology, which comes with a price. She did the research and made a very progressive decision."

Seems easy, right? Just roll out some new turf and play ball.

Wrong.

FBCA is installing Brock's PowerBase Pro — the original shock pad system that set all industry standards for artificial turf fields. PowerBase Pro provides the ideal balance between shock absorption and field stiffness for elite athletes and is the only product engineered for NCAA, professional and elite level players.

So, what does that mean? Simply, the product provides another layer of safety for athletes.

"For years, turf has just been laid over the drainage systems of a field," Champion said. "This is an engineered shock pad under the field turf. If an organization, district or league wants to cut down on concussions and ACL injuries, that's where we come in. "We provide the safest material to minimize injuries of that kind. It absorbs big impacts and is still firm to run on. Foot stability and faster cleat release result in fewer lower extremity injuries."

FBCA is also installing Brockfill, which replaces the crumb rubber infill. It's much cooler for the athletes especially in the August heat in Texas.



"At the end of the day, I want to be able to look a parent in the eye and tell them we are doing everything we can to keep their child safe," Carroll said. "We don't have the big bonds that public schools do, but we are not going to spare any expense when it comes to their safety. Their child's brain is priceless." FBCA is also replacing the surface with RootZone 3D3 by Astroturf – the company's most popular system.

There's a new sheriff in town and she is bringing some new safety protocols as well as aesthetics to the Eagles' Nest.