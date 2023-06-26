96º

WATCH LIVE: Houston Rockets to officially welcome NBA Draft picks Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th overall by the Houston Rockets during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo, Associated Press)

The Houston Rockets will officially welcome two of their 2023 NBA Draft picks to the team during a news conference Monday.

Amen Thompson who was No. 4 overall, and Cam Whitmore, No. 20 overall, were both selected during the first round of the draft.

Amen, along with his twin brother Ausar played for Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based pro league for 16-20-year-olds. Ausar went to the Detroit Pistons.

As reported by KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander, Whitmore is just 18 years old with a versatile game, and outlets like Bleacher Report, The Athletic, and CBS Sports believe he’s the fit for Houston.

