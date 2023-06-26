WATCH LIVE: Houston Rockets to officially welcome NBA Draft picks Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th overall by the Houston Rockets during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Houston Rockets will officially welcome two of their 2023 NBA Draft picks to the team during a news conference Monday.

Watch the news conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Amen Thompson who was No. 4 overall, and Cam Whitmore, No. 20 overall, were both selected during the first round of the draft.

Amen, along with his twin brother Ausar played for Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based pro league for 16-20-year-olds. Ausar went to the Detroit Pistons.

As reported by KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander, Whitmore is just 18 years old with a versatile game, and outlets like Bleacher Report, The Athletic, and CBS Sports believe he’s the fit for Houston.

Jersey numbers are here! pic.twitter.com/jMSWuL3NvW — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 26, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

RELATED CONTENT:

Overshadowed by Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Rockets get even younger in the NBA draft

Jarace Walker lands in Top 10, Marcus Sasser goes 25th in 2023 NBA Draft

‘It feels like it’s a blessing’: Former Houston Cougar Marcus Sasser excited as NBA draft nears