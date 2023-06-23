Jarace Walker lands in Top 10, Marcus Sasser goes 25th in 2023 NBA Draft

Jarace Walker arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Houston Cougars have had one of their most successful draft nights of all time, landing two of their star players in the top 25 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. Freshman Jarace Walker will end up in Indiana on the Pacers, going 8th overall as part of a draft day trade.

Marcus Sasser landed in the first round, going 25th overall to the Detroit Pistons, and was also part of a trade.

Walker has been rated as a top 10 pick since he stepped foot on Houston’s campus, and delivered a great season for the Cougars, averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Sasser helped lead the Cougars to a Final Four, then starred in 2021-22 before a broken foot cut his season short. In his senior year, Sasser was a consensus All-American, leading the Cougars with 16.8 points per game.