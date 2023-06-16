Projected top 10 pick Cam Whitmore talks about fit with Rockets

We’re less than a week away from the NBA Draft, and the mock drafts are ramping up.

The Houston Rockets are mainly linked to OTE Elite playmaker Amen Thompson at the 4th pick, but recently a name that has been rising on draft boards and connecting to Houston is Villanova Forward Cam Whitmore.

Whitmore is just 18 years old with a versatile game, and outlets like Bleacher Report, The Athletic, and CBS Sports believe he’s the fit for Houston.

Whitmore has spent his offseason working out in Houston through his agency, WME Sports, alongside Houston Cougars star forward Jarace Walker. The pair has worked with local trainer Aaron Miller for the past 5 weeks.

Friday, Whitmore caught up with KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander on where his relationship is with the Rockets and how he fits Houston’s NBA team.