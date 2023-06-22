Local trainer works with two top 10 NBA draft picks

HOUSTON – Former Clear Brook High School basketball star and ex-college basketball player Aaron Miller has always wanted to build his life around the game of basketball.

In the past few years, he’s done just that-- privately training several NBA players including Patrick Beverley (Bulls), Jarred Vanderbilt (Lakers), Malik Beasley (Lakers) and Keldon Johnson (Spurs).

This offseason, Miller got his toughest test yet-- preparing two Top 10 draft picks for the NBA draft. WME Sports, a major agency, called up Miller to help train Houston Cougars star Jarace Walker and Villanova star Cam Whitmore in Houston. Miller’s job is to help prepare them for workouts and situations they’ll see when they hit the league.

“I was definitely excited for the opportunity,” said Miller. “First thing was to break down the film and give (WME) a film presentation of what I felt I could bring to the table, and how I could help those guys best prepare for (the NBA draft).

“He’s all in, he’s all about getting better,” said Whitmore, a projected Top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. “He’s all about making the players better, his clients better, and that’s what it’s all about. He’s worked with a lot of NBA players, and I’m very grateful to work with him.”