‘It feels like it’s a blessing’: Former Houston Cougar, Marcus Sasser excited as NBA draft nears

HOUSTON – This Thursday, All-American and former Houston Cougar standout Marcus Sasser said he expects to hear his name called at the NBA draft, completing a lifelong dream.

“It feels like it’s a blessing to be in this situation,” Marcus Sasser said.

“He’s put in all the hard work. And as a mom, I couldn’t be more proud to see his dream come true,” his mother, Monique Sasser said.

The AAC Player of the Year is expected to be drafted as a late first or early second-round pick, but Marcus isn’t concerned about his draft stock.

“I feel like when you get on the court, papers and articles don’t mean anything. I feel like once I’m on the court, I let my game talk.” Sasser said.

The NBA draft will take place in New York on Thursday starting at 7 CT.