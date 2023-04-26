Decision time for the Texans: Draft day is tomorrow

Hey Texans fans, Chancellor Johnson touching base ahead of draft day.

The countdown is almost over! The NFL Draft begins tomorrow. The big question – what will the Texans do at #2? Nobody seems to know for sure and surprisingly there are a number of reports the Texans could go the defensive route instead of their glaring need at QB.

Most assume the Panthers will take Bryce Young leaving the Texans with their choice of CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. Instead, the Texans have been linked to Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson.

The Texans could also trade back, adding some more draft capital for this year and in the future. There remains a ton of possibilities with not a lot of time to determine which route the team will go on NFL Draft night Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the Texans have a total of 12 draft picks including five within the top 75.

Houston has needs all over. Most notably at quarterback, but Nick Caserio and company will also want to address the offensive line. They’ll look to add more weapons on offense, like at wideout and in the backfield, and to strengthen its defensive line that has in the past struggled against the run.

To ring in the potential franchise altering draft, Houston is hosting a draft party at Miller Outdoor Theatre. They’re also expecting former and current Texans players like Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green to attend.

While you’re watching the draft, join the KPRC 2+ livestream on your second screen tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. to get a different take on the Texans moves.

Randy McIlvoy will be live from the star-studded watch party at Miller Outdoor Theatre and getting real-time insights from KPRC 2 sports contributor Aaron Wilson at NRG Stadium. Plus, Ari Alexander will be part of the coverage from behind the scenes at the draft in Kansas City.