Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (4.38 speed) regarded as ‘plug-and-play type’ by NFL teams

HOUSTON – Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims is one of the most polished NFL draft prospects.

Mims is regarded as a “plug-and-play type’ by NFL teams and has drawn second-round grades on multiple draft boards, according to league sources.

Mims visited the New York Giants and met with them at the NFL scouting combine where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds with a 39 1/2 inch vertical leap. Mims met informally with the Texans at the combine.

Mims gets high marks for his football skills and character.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection last season with 54 catches for 1,083 yards for a 20.1 receiving average and six touchdowns, Mims declared early for the NFL draft one year after catching 32 passes for 705 yards and five touchdwons and catching 37 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman.

A former Stanford commitment, Mims, a Frisco native, set a national record with 2,629 receiving yards as a senior at Lone Star High School as he caught 117 passes for 32 touchdowns before joining the Sooners. He set the Texas prep state record with 5,485 receiving yards.

Mims has also returned kicks, averaging 23.3 yards and punts, averaging 11.8 yards per return.

He finished his career with 123 catches for 2,397 yards and 20 touchdowns on 177 targets. Last season, he played 571 snaps split outside, 220 lined up in the slot, 12 in the backfield and one as an in-line player.

All six of his touchdowns were 20 or more air yards. On those passes, 33 total, he caught 13 of them for 602 yards with 440 of his 1,082 yards after the catch.

At the combine, Mims had a 1.55 10-yard split, a 10-9 broad jump and a 6.9 three-cone drill.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.