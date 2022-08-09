WATCH TONIGHT: Tompkins vs. Ridge Point Volleyball live on KPRC 2+

Watch the Tompkins-Ridge Point Volleyball game live on KPRC 2+ at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022

KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season.

Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be featured on KPRC 2+ and you can watch it live for free.

Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your devices.

Don’t miss the Aug. 9 Game of the Week at 6:30 p.m. between the Tompkins Falcons and Ridge Point Panthers on KPRC 2+.

Both teams made the VYPE Top 20 Class 6A Volleyball Rankings this year.

VYPE calls Ridge Point “one of the power programs in Houston” after the team made it to the UIL State Tournament in three of the past four seasons.

The staff at VYPE Houston also puts together a preseason ALL-VYPE team filled with the most elite players across the Houston area and this year both Tompkins and Ridge Point had athletes on the list.

First team choices included Tompkins’ Cindy Tchouangwa (picture in featured image above) as an outside hitter and Ridge Point’s Sydney Jordan (picture below) as a utility player.

VYPE picked Arissa Smith of Ridge Point for the second team as a middle blocker.

Volleyball games will air on KPRC 2+ Tuesday evenings. Football games will air on KPRC 2+ Friday evenings starting Aug. 26.

