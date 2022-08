2022 All-VYPE Preseason Public School Volleyball

Welcome to the 2022 volleyball season.

Every year, VYPE's staff puts together a preseason and postseason All-VYPE team filled with the best players across the Greater Houston Area. Narrowing this list down is one of the toughest jobs we have because there is so much great talent!

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Preseason Player of the Year: Bianna Muoneke, Cypress Ranch Preseason Hitter of the Year: Ariana Brown, Conroe Preseason DS/Libero of the Year: Carly Lange, Bellville Preseason Setter of the Year: Kinslee Smith, Klein Preseason Utility Player of the Year: Claire Dewine, The Woodlands

1st TEAM

Outside Hitter

Aspen Maxwell, Summer Creek Kennedy Kays, Bridgeland Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins

Middle Blocker

Taylor Larkin, Summer Creek Marjorie Johnson, The Woodlands Carissa Young, Clear Springs

Setter

Lauren Greene, Lake Creek Megan Hubbard, Friendswood Kennedy Massie, Manvel

DS/Libero

Kennedy Gustafson, Summer Creek Rachel Heilbrun, Klein Alice Volpe, Bridgeland

Utility

Sydney Jordan, Ridge Point Devyn Lewis, Manvel Bailey Warren, Fulshear

2nd TEAM

Outside Hitter

Lyric Jordan, Manvel Payton Woods, Lake Creek Skylar George, Stratford

Middle Blocker

Ella Gilbert, Deer Park Arissa Smith, Ridge Point Jordan Taylor, Langham Creek

Setter

Abby Aschenbeck, Bellville Morgan Durgens, Clear Springs Nina Terry, Stratford

DS/Libero

Olivia Abbott, Stratford Bea Angeles, Manvel Andi Vaught, Friendswood

Utility

Kennedy Jones, Langham Creek Courtney O’Brien, Cinco Ranch Taylor Porter, Cy Ranch

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside Hitter

Ella Lewis, The Woodlands Olivia Waggoner, Bridgeland

Middle Blocker

Alex Bull, Magnolia Emma Hickman, Stratford

Setter Olivia Chojnacki, The Woodlands Daisy Mitchell, Clear Creek

DS/Libero

Sydney Black, Fulshear Grace Orlando, Bridgeland

Utility

Ana Garza, Alvin Ashley Richardson, Clear Springs

