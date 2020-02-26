Kealia Ohai to sport ‘Watt’ last name with her new soccer team

HOUSTON – Now that Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt officially tied the knot earlier this month in the Bahamas, Mrs. Watt decided she will be sporting her new last name with her new soccer team, the Chicago Red Stars.

Her husband, the Houston Texans star defensive end, shared a photo on his Instagram of what the jersey looks like.

The former Houston Dash star will also be replacing her previous jersey number, 7, with the number 2.

The jersey, priced at $105, is now available on the team’s website as one of its newest additions.

“This means there’s now one more Watt running around dominating stadiums,” a fan commented.