MLB reportedly investigates Astros after claims that players wore devices during ALCS 2019

HOUSTON – Houston Astros players are swirling in controversy after Major League Baseball reportedly investigated allegations that the players were using wearable devices during Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2019.

New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman tweeted that MLB investigated Jose Altuve’s walk-off homer during the series but found no evidence to substantiate the claims.

Statement from Major League Baseball: “MLB explored wearable devices during the investigation but found no evidence to substantiate it.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) January 16, 2020

“I have never publicly worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player,” Altuve said in a statement Thursday.

Scott Boras, who represents Altuve, said that his client is “transparent and truthful with MLB and their investigation.”

Outfielder Josh Reddick also became embroiled in the controversy as well when a photo surfaced in which it appeared that he was wearing a “buzzer” or wire on his chest. The photo in question showed Reddick on the field after the team won the ALCS in 2019.

Reddick denied that he was wearing a buzzer and said it was actually confetti.

KPRC 2 did an interview with Reddick during the champagne celebration in the locker room later that night and during the interview, Reddick can be seen picking a piece of golden confetti off of his chest.

See the video below: