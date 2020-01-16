NEW YORK – Carlos Beltran out as New York Mets manager amid fallout from Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Beltran was among the group of players named in the sign-stealing scheme.

How did he play a part in the scheme?

Beltran along with other players said the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter. Manfred has made it clear that no players will be disciplined because the team’s manager and general manager should be held responsible.

Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and executive vice president/general manager Brodie Van Wagenen issued the following statement:

“We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interest for Carlos to move forward as Manager of the New York Mets.

"We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.”

Beltrán released the following statement:

“At a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie we mutually agreed to part ways. I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future.”