These are 5 people who played key roles in the 2017 sign-stealing scheme

Here is a break down of the roles each person played in the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scheme:

1. AJ Hinch: Astros manager

It was just announced Monday afternoon that Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch was fired after he was suspended for a year by Major League Baseball for the 2017 sign-stealing scheme.

How did he play a part in the scheme?

According to MLB’s factual findings, although Hinch did not participate, he failed to step in and did not do enough to stop the scheme. Players, who admitted they knew the action was wrong, stated that if Hinch would have told them to stop participating in the scheme, they would have listened and stopped immediately, the MLB report said.

In the report, Hinch told investigators he did not approve of the scheme and expressed great remorse for not doing enough when he was aware of the conduct.

2. Jeff Luhnow: Astros General Manager

Along with the announcement of Hinch being fired, Luhnow was also dismissed for his role in the 2017 scheme from the Astros Monday afternoon during the press conference.

How did he play a part in the scheme?

Luhnow has since denied that he was aware of the sign-stealing scheme and there was no evidence that suggested he was aware, according to the MLB factual findings report. The report stated that testimonial evidence from witnesses indicated that Luhnow had some knowledge of the scheme, but did not pay any attention to it. Because Luhnow’s job is to ensure that his club follows all protocol, the MLB will hold him accountable for the actions of his club.

3. Alex Cora: Astros former bench coach

Cora, the current Boston Red Sox manager, was deeply involved in the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scheme and is accused of setting the whole thing up, according to MLB. Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted that Cora’s punishment for the scheme will be more severe.

How did he play a part in the scheme?

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when the Red Sox won the World Series.

4. Brandon Taubman: Astros former assistant general manager

Taubman was fired by the Astros on Oct. 24, 2019, for making inappropriate comments toward one or more female reporters after the team advanced to the World Series, according to the MLB factual findings.

How did he play a part in the scheme?

Like Luhnow, Taubman has also denied knowledge of the entire sign-stealing scheme. He was also placed on the MLB’s ineligible list for his conduct “pending completion of the sign-stealing investigation,” according to MLB factual findings.

5. Carlos Beltran: former Astros player and current New York Mets manager

Beltran was among the group of players named in the sign-stealing scheme.

How did he play a part in the scheme?

Beltran along with other players said the team could improve on decoding opposing teams’ signs and communicating the signs to the batter. Manfred has made it clear that no players will be disciplined because the team’s manager and general manager should be held responsible.