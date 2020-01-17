Josh Reddick addresses cheating accusations, Astros sign-stealing scandal

HOUSTON – Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is the first player on the 2017 Championship team to speak with media since Major League Baseball announced punishments for the Houston Astros for stealing signs.

Reddick joined reliever Joe Biagini, utility man Myles Straw and newly-signed catcher Dustin Garneau at Saint Arnold’s Brewing Company Thursday in front of fans for the Astros Caravan.

Here are the 3 most important and interesting things Reddick said:

ON A.J. HINCH AND SIGN STEALING SCANDAL

Reddick didn’t want to get into this much, but offered that “the whole thing stinks.”

Reddick also said “We’re going to take this step-by-step, and that’s one thing in this sport we do so well. I just think we need to keep our focus on winning. If we keep our focus on winning and taking care of business everything else will work itself out.”

ON ASTROS INTERVIEWING A NEW MANAGER

“As long as we have one before Spring Training, we’ll be ok." When asked what he wants in a manager, Reddick said he wants someone “who’s going to be here to support us as players and give us everything we need to do to win.”

ON REDDICK BEING ACCUSED OF ‘WEARING A WIRE/BUZZER’ BY FANS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“That’s confetti...it gets ridiculous, that’s all I’ll say.”

Reddick became the target of speculation online when he was accused online of wearing a buzzer or wire in a photo taken on the field after the Houston Astros won the 2019 American Championship League Series. See the KPRC 2 video that might debunk this accusation.