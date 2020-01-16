This is what Pete Rose has to say about the Astros cheating scandal

HOUSTON – Having experienced repercussions by the MLB, Pete Rose is giving his two cents on the aftermath of the investigation which revealed the Astros participated in sign stealing during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

On Jan. 12, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by the Houston Astros. Three days later, the Boston Red Sox fired their current manager and former Astros bench coach Alex Cora for his involvement in the sign stealing scheme amid the investigation of its club.

According to USA Today, Rose is wondering why managers and coaches are the only ones being punished so far.

“The guys that are getting the sign from the bench, from the coaches, they’re cheating more than the guys who gave the signals,” Rose said.

In 1989, Rose was banned by the MLB for gambling on games in which he played and managed on the Cincinnati Reds.

“When you screw around the integrity of baseball is going to come down hard on you," Rose said. “They came down hard on me. They came down hard on them.”