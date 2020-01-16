Astros’ George Springer signs $21 million, one-year contract

Right-fielder George Springer and the Houston Astros have agreed to terms on a $21-million, one-year contract.

Springer had asked for $22.5 million in salary arbitration last week and the Astros offered $17.5 million. He made $12,150,000 last year.

Having the best season of his career, Springer, 30, hit .292 with 20 doubles, 39 home runs, 96 RBI, and six stolen bases in 2019. He also earned an American League Silver Slugger alongside fellow players Alex Bregman and Zack Greinke. The three-time All-Star also set career highs last season in home runs, batting average, and RBIs.

Springer led Houston to its first World Series title in 2017, hitting five homers in the seven-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He connected in the final four games of the matchup.

He can earn additional bonus money this year, including $200,000 for regular-season MVP, $100,000 for World Series MVP and $75,000 each for an All-Star selection and Gold Glove.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.