Everything you need to know for today’s playoff matchup against the Bills

The Houston Texans will kick off the postseason here in Houston, as they host the Buffalo Bills today in the Wild Card Playoff Game. Kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

Here’s what to look for when the Texans take one the Bills later today:

Rest assured, Houston Texans fans, the team opened as the favorite to win their AFC wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

But that hasn’t stopped analysts across the country from picking the upstart Bills, who came on strong toward the end of the regular season to gain a wild-card berth. While most say the Texans will get a boost from the surprising return of J.J. Watt, they also believe quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills’ stifling defense will be too much for the Texans to overcome.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette acknowledges that the Buffalo Bills haven’t won a playoff a game since 1995 -- that’s before their quarterback, Josh Allen, was born. But the newspaper picks the Bills to defeat the Texans on Saturday.

USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills pulled off the upset win, but he predicts the Texans will get a big boost from the return of J.J. Watt and will prevail, 27-22.

As the clock ticks down to the Texans playoff opener with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday all eyes are on Watt. J.J. Watt, who will officially be back on the field for the playoffs after he tore his pectoral muscle less than three months ago. Watt returned to practice last week, and his teammates said he looked like the solid player we all know him to be.

“He’s been serious… all business,” said quarterback Deshaun Watson. “He’s been competing with us, with the right tackle, left tackle, wherever they place him.”

An injury like Watt’s torn pectoral muscle usually takes longer to heal, but the three-time “Defensive Player of the Year” felt so good after his surgery that he was able to speed up the rehab process. Click here to read more about Watt’s recovery and return.

After starting his career on a Hall of Fame pace, J.J. Watt has missed an average of a half-season the past four years due to injuries. Watt missed 13 games in 2016, 11 games in 2017, played all 16 games last season before missing 8 games this season. Click here for a list of the biggest injuries Watt has suffered during his career.

Were you lucky enough to snag a ticket to the game? There are a couple things you should look out for while you’re at NRG stadium. Fans will receive commemorative ‘We Are Texans’ flags as they enter the stadium. Also, Houston Rockets Legend, #34, Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon will be the Homefield Advantage Captain and Coin Toss Captain. During halftime, make your bathroom break fast or you might miss a performance by rapper T-Pain, a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and winner of TV’s hit show “The Masked Singer."

If you don’t have a ticket to the game but still want to gather ‘round with fans, cheering on the Texans, head to a sports bar. Beer Market Co., Coaches Pub, Headliners Sports Bar and Griff’s are among the bars we recommend.

