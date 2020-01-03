Texans fans: Brace yourselves because analysts believe the Bills will pull off upset

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans opened as the favorites to win their AFC wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

But that hasn’t stopped analysts across the country from picking the upstart Bills, who came on strong toward the end of the regular season to gain a wild-card berth. While most say the Texans will get a boost from the surprising return of J.J. Watt, they also believe quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills’ stifling defense will be too much for the Texans to overcome.

Here is what some analysts have had to say ahead of Saturday’s showdown at NRG Stadium:

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette acknowledges that the Buffalo Bills haven’t won a playoff a game since 1995 -- that’s before their quarterback, Josh Allen, was born. But the newspaper picks the Bills to defeat the Texans on Saturday.

The Bills haven't won a playoff game since 1995 — you know, before quarterback Josh Allen was born.



But they have been sneaky good this season, especially on the road. So will they get a win against the Texans on Saturday? 🤔



From: @gerrydulac ⬇️https://t.co/8tKKZ5HKiy — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) January 3, 2020

The New York Post predicts the Buffalo Bills will win, primarily on the strength that Deshaun Watson doesn’t have a running game he can rely on. Perhaps someone should let The Post know Carlos Hyde went over 1,000 yards rushing this season and that Duke Johnson isn’t too bad of a backup. But the uncertainty of receiver Will Fuller (groin) could limit the offense.

Predicting 2020 NFL playoffs from wild-card weekend through Super Bowl https://t.co/1zQCv4f3aP pic.twitter.com/m50byF0edr — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2020

USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills pulled off the upset win, but he predicts the Texans will get a big boost from the return of J.J. Watt and will prevail, 27-22.

With possible upsets on tap in the AFC wild-card games, @LorenzoGReyes breaks down the best bets for Saturday's playoff games.



Check out the first playoff edition of "Lorenzo's Locks," presented by @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/vTAqDrZTlt — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 3, 2020

Count FoxSports.com and Good Morning Football among those who think the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen will pull off the upset on Saturday. They say the moment won’t be too big for Allen, the kid who comes from a town of 8,000 yet has already beat the Dallas Cowboys on the Thanksgiving Day stage and Pittsburgh on Sunday night has stood toe-to-toe with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.