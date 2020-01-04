6 things to look out for if you’re attending the Texans-Buffalo Bills game

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will kick off the postseason at 3:35 p.m. Saturday as they take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium.

Here are six things you should look out for if you’re attending the game.

Wild Card playoff game features:

1.) As fans enter NRG Stadium, they will receive ‘We Are Texans’ flags presented by Kroger and Reliant.

2.) Houston Rockets Legend, #34, Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon will be the Homefield Advantage Captain and Coin Toss Captain. Olajuwon is a twelve-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA Champion, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, one of NBA’s Most Valuable Players and a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

3.) Houston Texans fan club members including Battle Red Ladies, Somos Texans and TORO’s Kids Club will act as the Texas State flag holders.

4.) For color guard, Texans season ticket members, along with Texans fan club members, will hold a field-size United States flag.

5.) Houston’s own Kam Franklin, lead vocalist of The Suffers, will perform the national anthem.

6.) Halftime will feature a performance by T-Pain, a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and winner of TV’s hit show “The Masked Singer."