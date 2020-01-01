Where to watch the Texans vs Bills game this Saturday
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of playoffs Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium.
If you don’t have a ticket to the game but still want to gather ‘round with fans, cheering on the Texans, head to a sports bar. Tuesday afternoon, the team announced J.J. Watt was officially activated after suffering a torn pectoral muscle less than three months ago. Whether he starts Saturday is yet to be decided.
Here’s some spots to watch the game:
Midtown - 3304 Milam St.
Downtown - 920 Studemont St.
Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill - Heights
2820 White Oak Drive
2204 Louisiana St.
3416 Roseland St.
9804 Jones Road
2944 Chimney Rock Road
Lucky’s Pub - Downtown
801 Saint Emanuel St.
5004 Kirby Drive
1613 Richmond Ave.
