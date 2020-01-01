47ºF

Where to watch the Texans vs Bills game this Saturday

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Things To Do, Houston Texans, drinking, NFL, Football, JJ Watt
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Chris Polk #22 of the Houston Texans hurdles over Stephon Gilmore #24 of the Buffalo Bills for a touchdown during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of playoffs Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium.

If you don’t have a ticket to the game but still want to gather ‘round with fans, cheering on the Texans, head to a sports bar. Tuesday afternoon, the team announced J.J. Watt was officially activated after suffering a torn pectoral muscle less than three months ago. Whether he starts Saturday is yet to be decided.

Here’s some spots to watch the game:

Beer Market Co.

Midtown - 3304 Milam St.

Downtown - 920 Studemont St.

Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill - Heights

2820 White Oak Drive

Coaches Pub

2204 Louisiana St.

Griff’s

3416 Roseland St.

Headliners Sports Bar

9804 Jones Road

Jake’s Sports Bar

2944 Chimney Rock Road

Lucky’s Pub - Downtown

801 Saint Emanuel St.

On The Kirb

5004 Kirby Drive

Reverly on Richmond

1613 Richmond Ave.

