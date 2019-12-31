Texans made a big announcement about their star player. Will J.J Watt start Saturday?

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt will officially be back on the field for the playoffs after he tore his pectoral muscle less than three months ago.

Watt returned to practice last week and per NFL rules, the Houston Texans had until 3 p.m. Friday to officially activate him for the playoffs. Watt’s return comes after a rehab that went extremely well and ahead of schedule. Normally pectoral injuries require about three months to fully heal.

DeShaun Watson previously said Watt picked up right where he left off in practice.

To make room for Watt on the 53-man roster, the Texans placed Safety Tashaun Gipson on the injured reserve.

The Texans will practice Wednesday and Thursday before a walkthrough on Friday. They will kick off against the Bills Saturday at 3:35 pm.