‘Watt’ his teammates are saying after JJ Watt officially activated

HOUSTON – Everyone expected JJ Watt to play in the Wild Card game Saturday, but it was not official until #99 was activated.

The Texans had until 3 p.m. Friday to activate Watt, but they chose to make the official announcement Tuesday. Watt returned to practice last week, and his teammates said he looked like the solid player we all know him to be.

“He’s been serious… all business,” said quarterback Deshaun Watson. “He’s been competing with us, with the right tackle, left tackle, wherever they place him.”

An injury like Watt’s torn pectoral muscle usually takes longer to heal, but the three-time “Defensive Player of the Year” felt so good after his surgery that he was able to speed up the rehab process.

Players spoke on what his presence means not only from a playing standpoint but as a leader off the field.

“JJ is a leader in the locker room,” said safety Justin Reid. “He creates a lot of havoc for opposing offenses. I know that Buffalo is going to have to be prepared for him. He’s going to be able to get some pressure, and that’s going to help out the whole defense."

Watt’s reliability as a teammate has been well documented, and the veterans on the team have missed his consistency on the field.

“Anytime you have a guy like that out there, whether you get his production or not, having a guy out there like that next to you that you know is going to give his all says a lot,” said cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

“It’s going to mean a lot,” said wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. “JJ is a guy that people in this locker room look up to. The way he works off the field… he worked hard to come back and to be able to help this team out. It’s going to be great to have him back.”

In order to make room for Watt, the Texans placed safety Tashaun Gipson on the Injured Reserve. The Texans and Bills play Saturday at 3:35 p.m.