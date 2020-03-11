73ºF

Rodeo

Here are 7 beverages that can help quench your thirst at the Rodeo

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist , KPRC

Swirl Margaritas from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Swirl Margaritas from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Turkey legs, fried stuffed Twinkies and Flaming Hot Cheeto cheese corndogs, yes please! You can practically find any type of bite at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Of course, you’ll need a cold beverage to chase those savory meals.

Whether you want something sweet or maybe something sour, we found seven beverages to help quench your thirst during your rodeo visit.

For the kiddos

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Cost: $8.25

Lemonade from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Lemonade from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

Sweet Texas Tea

Souvenir Cup: $6.00

Sweet tea found at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Sweet tea found at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

Fresh Squeezed Limeade

Cost: $8.25

Limemade from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Limemade from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

For the adults

Lime Slushie

Cost: $7

Lime slushie found at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Lime slushie found at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

Fruteria Cano’s Michelagua

Cost: N/A

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

Margaritaville Swirl Margs

Cost: $16

Swirl Margaritas from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Swirl Margaritas from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

Miller Lite Bar

Cost: Varies

Beer selection from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Beer selection from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (KPRC)

