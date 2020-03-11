Here are 7 beverages that can help quench your thirst at the Rodeo
HOUSTON – Turkey legs, fried stuffed Twinkies and Flaming Hot Cheeto cheese corndogs, yes please! You can practically find any type of bite at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Of course, you’ll need a cold beverage to chase those savory meals.
Whether you want something sweet or maybe something sour, we found seven beverages to help quench your thirst during your rodeo visit.
For the kiddos
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Cost: $8.25
Sweet Texas Tea
Souvenir Cup: $6.00
Fresh Squeezed Limeade
Cost: $8.25
For the adults
Lime Slushie
Cost: $7
Fruteria Cano’s Michelagua
Cost: N/A
Margaritaville Swirl Margs
Cost: $16
Miller Lite Bar
Cost: Varies
