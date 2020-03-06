66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

66ºF

Houston Life

Buckle up, Houston: Here are 13 CRAZY foods you can find at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist , KPRC

Tags: Rodeo, Houston Rodeo, Food, Extreme Foods, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Flaming Hot Cheetos Cheese Turkeyleg
Flaming Hot Cheetos Cheese Turkeyleg (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Most athletes spend their whole year training and preparing for a championship. For foodies and rodeo vendors, they spend months crafting, creating and preparing for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

On Thursday, HLSR hosted its 12th annual Gold Buckle Foodie Awards. Vendors from all food genres presented their best and most unique bites to a panel of media judges. From fried sweets to Flaming Hot Cheeto crusted entrees, each food was grouped into eight separate categories.

Related: Rodeo Houston food vendors get wild with Gold Buckle Foodie Awards

The categories included: Best Food-on-a-Stick, Best New Flavor, Best Value, Most Creative, Best Fried Food, Best Classic Fair Food, Best Specialty Food, and Best Dessert.

After ten rounds of sampling, there were 13 unique foods we found. Fair warning, you might get a food coma after reading this.

Ged Fried: Doughnut Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Doughnut Sandwich
Fried Chicken Doughnut Sandwich (KPRC)

The Tot Spot & Mac Shack: Cowboy Mac

Cowboy Mac
Cowboy Mac (KPRC)

Flaming Hot Cheetos Pickle Nachos

Flaming Hot Cheeto Pickle Nachos
Flaming Hot Cheeto Pickle Nachos (KPRC)

Fried A Fair: Candy Bar Twinkie Taco

Candy Bar Twinkie Taco
Candy Bar Twinkie Taco (KPRC)

Texas Pride Grill: Pork Rind Supreme Nachos

Pork rinds supreme nachos
Pork rinds supreme nachos (KPRC)

The Original Minneapple Pie: Deep-Fried Cookie Dough Sundae

Deep Fried Cookie Dough Sundae
Deep Fried Cookie Dough Sundae (KPRC)

Swain’s Pizza on a Stick: Pastor Pizza

Pastor Pizza
Pastor Pizza (KPRC)

El Patio Restaurant: Fried Tres Leches

Fried Tres Leches
Fried Tres Leches (KPRC)

Biggy’s BBQ: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Cheese Turkey Leg

Flaming Hot Cheetos Cheese Turkey leg
Flaming Hot Cheetos Cheese Turkey leg (KPRC)

Sweet Cheeks: Fried Poptart

Fried Pop tart
Fried Pop tart (KPRC)

Fried What!: Bacon-Wrapped Cinnamon Roll

Bacon Wrapped Cinnamon Roll
Bacon Wrapped Cinnamon Roll (KPRC)

Biggy’s BBQ: Big Daddy Cheetos cheese corn dog

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn Dog
Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn Dog (KPRC)

Big Bubba’s Bad BBQ: Big Sticks (pork or chicken)

Big Sticks, pork & chicken
Big Sticks, pork & chicken (KPRC)

Me after trying my 10th sample

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: