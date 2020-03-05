Rodeo Houston food vendors get wild with Gold Buckle Foodie Awards

HOUSTON – I’ve got two words for you: FOOD COMA.

Each year, vendors from all over Rodeo Houston battle it out for the greatest food title of all...the GOLD BUCKLE FOODIE AWARD!

And we’re not just talking about turkey legs and funnel cakes, this contest is for the wildest and craziest entries.

Rodeo vendors are judged in these 8 categories:

Best Food-on-a-Stick

Best New Flavor

Best Value

Most Creative

Best Fried Food

Best Classic Fair Food

Best Specialty Food

Best Dessert

Some of the samples we judged included in the Classic Food Fair category: a massive baked potato loaded with sausage, brisket, and cheese that was never ending! In the Most Creative category we tried a deep fried Twinkie with a fried candy bar, maple syrup and bacon. In one of the Best New Flavor categories we sampled a taco pizza, and in the Best Specialty Food category we tried an ooey-gooey warm chocolate brownie cake. OMG!

For the Best Value category we sampled an over-the-top breakfast sandwich, and the Best Fried Food category was a fan favorite: the doughnut chicken “sandwich.” (is your mouth watering yet?)

For the Best New Flavor category, we had a fried chocolate chip cookie dough ball, covered in powdered sugar and sprinkles. Let’s not forget it came on top of a mound of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. For our Food On A Stick category we tried a simple sausage, but the flavor was to die for!

In the Best Dessert category, they brought us a FRIED tres leches smothered in whipped cream. After all of that deliciousness, there was one item that I wasn’t a fan of: the plate of hot Cheetos, cheese and kosher pickles. Yeah, that dish just wasn’t for me.

Watch us chat with Candace Brooks of Harlon’s BBQ, who came in third place for their All Meat Stuffed Potato.