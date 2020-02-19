18 interesting things to know about this year’s Houston Rodeo performers

HOUSTON – It’s almost time to dust off your boots and get ready to sing-along with your favorite artists.

This year’s Houston Rodeo line up includes entertainers who will be taking RodeoHouston’s rotating stage for the first time and some who have appeared on the lineup 14 times.

Here’s a list of facts Rodeo officials shared about the performers on the lineup:

Midland’s Cameron Duddy collaborated with Bruno Mars for his “24K Magic” music video. The youngest Houston Rodeo solo entertainer Khalid is 22-years-old and the oldest Houston Rodeo solo entertainer is Willie Nelson, 86. Becky G released her debut studio album, “Mala Santa,” in October 2019. Chance the Rapper released three successful mixtapes prior to releasing his first full album. Houston Rodeo “Go Tejano Day” performer, Ramon Ayala, began playing the accordion at just six years old. Chris Young broke into the country music scene in 2006 when he won the reality singing competition “Nashville Star.” NCT 127 is the first K-pop group to perform at the Houston Rodeo. They also made history as the first K-pop group ever to perform at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Kane Brown is the first country artist in history to have consecutive No. 1 singles on all five Billboard country charts. Lizzo attended Elsik High School and the University of Houston before starting her music career. Jon Pardi was recognized in 2019 for earning more than one billion streams on Pandora. Dierks Bentley has created 19 No. 1 singles throughout his career. Keith Urban was named the CMA Awards® “Entertainer of the Year” in 2018. Gwen Stefani served as a celebrity coach on the reality singing competition “The Voice.” Khalid has called El Paso home since he was a junior in high school. Chris Stapleton began his career in the music industry first as a songwriter, penning hits for some of the leading entertainers in the music industry including George Strait, Patty Loveless, Miranda Lambert and Adele. In 2018, Marshmello was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Brad Paisley wrote or co-wrote 21 of his 24 No. 1 hit singles. Luke Bryan is signed on as a judge for the 2020 season of the reality singing competition “American Idol.”

Did you know most of these? Test your knowledge about all the music entertainers at this year’s rodeo and learn more about them in our rodeo quiz.