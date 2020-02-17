Here’s where to park at the Houston Rodeo

Do you plan to attend the Houston Rodeo this year? Do yourself a solid and plan where to park before you hit the road.

Drop-off locations

Public passenger drop-off: Drop passengers off at Gate 9 on Kirby Drive.

Lyft & ride sharing: Ride sharing-related drop-offs and pick-ups are in the Miller Lite Yellow Lot 38.

Taxis: Drop-offs and pick-ups are in Gate 14 Teal Lot off Murworth.

Limos: Drop-offs and pick-ups are at the southeast side of the Miller Lite Green Lot, Gate 13 off Lantern Point.

On-site parking

There are three Rodeo managed on-site parking lots where visitors can park. They all cost $20.

Yellow lot opens daily at 6 a.m.

610 lot opens daily at 9 a.m.

OST 1 is open on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Park and ride

Rodeo visitors can park at remote lots and ride the METRORail, METRO bus, or a Rodeo Express bus, managed by the Rodeo, to arrive at NRG Park. The shuttles drop off at NRG Center or NRG Arena, It is free to park at all lots, except for the Fannin South lot and the OST 1 lot, which both cost $20. Shuttle costs vary. Click here for detailed information on parking lot locations and shuttle costs.