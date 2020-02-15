Here are some of the new features coming to Rodeo Houston 2020

HOUSTON – President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Joel Cowley stopped by the KPRC 2 studio to talk about some of the new things coming to the Rodeo in 2020.

In just over two weeks, this year’s Rodeo festivities will kick-off and there is a lot to look forward to.

According to Cowley, there will be a lot of new places for photo ops, including giant letters that spell out RODEO. There will also be a “social spur,” which is a social media hub where people can recharge their phones, refill their water and more.

This year’s Rodeo will also feature a walkthrough aviary, where people can see, feed and interact with parakeets.

Cowley said there will also be a balloon sculpture that the artist will continue to grow throughout the duration of the Rodeo.

In the kid’s area, there will be a new show where rescue dogs that have been trained to do all kinds of stunts and tricks will perform.

There will also be an exhibit called Born to Buck that showcases generations of bucking horses and will also have mares and their babies for families to interact with.

Rodeo Houston runs from March 3 – 22. For more information, visit RodeoHouston.com.