Houston Rodeo to host its first-ever sensory-friendly carnival experience

HOUSTON – The Houston Rodeo Livestock Show and Rodeo will host its first-ever sensory carnival experience March 5.

The sensory experience will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in selected areas of the Rodeo carnival for those with sensory processing differences. Rodeo officials said guests can expect minimal lights and sounds permitted in certain areas of The Junction and the main carnival area. Its goal is to accommodate and give a positive experience for guests with sensory sensitivities and challenges.

Officials said more than 40 rides will be included in the experience.

Rodeo volunteers from the Special Children’s Committee will also be at the event to assist guests during this time.