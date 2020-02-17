4 things you should know about the food options at the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is upon us.

In two weeks, rodeo revelers will be able to enjoy carnival rides, a livestock show, concerts from internationally recognized artists and much more. But one of the things visitors love most about the rodeo season is the food.

The Houston rodeo offers a myriad of food options such as Tex-Mex, barbecue, American classics and lots of fried food.

Here’s a look at four things you should know about the food options available at this year’s rodeo — ranging from must-try dishes to foodie challenges:

1. New fried food options

Rodeo officials revealed three new fried snacks that’ll be available at this year’s rodeo early-January. They include mac and cheese egg rolls, black gold truffles and Cheetos cheese pickles. To see photos of the new offerings, click here.

2. List of all the food vendors

The rodeo offers plenty of food to satisfy all your decadent and bizarre cravings. You can find lists of all the vendors and their offerings throughout the grounds.

The list will not only guide you to rodeo treasures but also be a year-round guide to the best food in the Houston-area.

Menu options include American, barbecue, Mexican, international, pizza, seafood, snacks, sweets and beverages.

To view a list of the 2020 rodeo dining guide, click here.

3. Food reviews from visitors

Want to know more about the food before you try it? Visitors are encouraged to download the RodeoHouston app, available on Apple and Android, to check out visitor reviews on the vendors before making a purchase.

4. Gold Buckie Foodie challenge

Each year, the Houston rodeo selects eight winners for its Gold Buckie Foodie Awards and challenges visitors to try all of the award-winning dishes. Those who do, can win prizes such as T-shirts and koozies.

The 2019 Gold Buckie Foodie Award winners included desserts such as a cookie dough parfait, a unicorn float and a hot crunchy Cheetos cotton candy.

For more information on how you can participate, stop by the Social Station located outside of Hall D in the NRG Center.