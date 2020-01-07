FIRST LOOK: 3 fabulously decadent rodeo foods rolling out in 2020
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature at least three new unique food offerings in 2020.
Rodeo officials shared a look at three fried menu items coming to this year’s show, which will be unveiled this week at a private event.
However, we got a look at the menu items ahead of time. Here they are:
Black Gold Truffles
While the descriptions of these foods haven’t been released yet, the photo tells at least part of the story. Whipped topping and a cherry crown a fried confection of truffles covered in hot fudge.
Mac and Cheese Egg Rolls
These flaky-looking egg rolls are filled with macaroni, cheese and bacon.
Cheetos Cheese Pickles
This dish appears to be a blissful combination of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, pickles and cheese. Can you already feel the burn?
What new menu item are you looking forward to trying most at this year’s rodeo? Let us know in the comments.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.