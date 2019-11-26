Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

We'll see a chance for some light scattered showers ahead of an overnight cold front. It will be warm with the high near 80 degrees, but the cold front will deliver a brief cool-down for Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. See Justin's full forecast here.

1 teen killed in shooting in Katy area

A teen is dead after a shooting in west Harris County.

Authorities seek help locating man wanted in connection with fatal shooting of Sugar Land clerk

Authorities are asking for help locating a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sugar Land food mart clerk.

Wild hog hunter says feral hog attacks are rare, but warns of potential danger

Robert "Cajun Bob" Thornberry of Brazoria County has been trapping and hunting wild hogs for five decades. When he heard of the tragedy in Chambers County on Monday, initially he felt regret.

Target customer files federal discrimination lawsuit after wrongly accused of stealing

A woman filed a federal lawsuit against Target after she says she was discriminated against and accused of stealing.

