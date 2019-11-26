KATY, Texas – A teen is dead after a shooting in west Harris County.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the Katy area, police said.

Four 17-year-olds were riding in a vehicle when someone started firing at the vehicle, police said.

One of the 17-year-olds was shot and the group started looking for help and they found a Katy police officer near the new In-N-Out.

Authorities said the group pulled over in a parking lot near the restaurant and told the officer their friend had been shot, but the group’s efforts to get help were in vain.

The injured 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said they are not sure where the shooting happened, but deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office had already been called out to a location about half a mile away for a shooting.

Investigators are still working to determine if the two scenes are connected.

The three other teens inside the vehicle were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.