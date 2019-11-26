HOUSTON – The 32nd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting event will return on Thanksgiving evening, November 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., kicking off the holiday season on Post Oak Boulevard.

This free family event draws more than 100,000 people to the Boulevard between Westheimer and San Felipe for live entertainment, a visit from jolly Saint Nick, a fireworks extravaganza and a dazzling new light show, according to a news release about the event.

Drivers can expect road closures on sections of Post Oak Boulevard beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving) through 7 a.m. Friday, November 29.

Performers will include Christina Wells, a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston, Houston Concert Band, Houston Show Choir, and A. D. Players.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.

Here’s what you need to know about area road closures:

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 28, Post Oak Boulevard will be closed from Ambassador Way to Guilford Court.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, November 28, Post Oak Boulevard will be closed from Westheimer to San Felipe.

Post Oak Boulevard will reopen at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 28, except the block between Ambassador Way and Guilford.

Post Oak Boulevard will completely reopen by 7 a.m. Friday, November 29.

What you need to know about event parking:

Free public parking is available at Centre at Post Oak, Dillard’s, Four Oaks Place, Post Oak Plaza and the Galleria.

For more information visit www.uptown-houston.com.