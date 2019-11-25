HOUSTON – Former Houston police officer Gerald Goines, who was arrested last week on federal charges in connection with the botched Harding Street raid earlier this year, has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to federal court records, Goines bond hearing is set for 9 a.m. Goines’ attorney Nicole DeBorde told KPRC2 that she anticipates that bond will be granted.

Goines was arrested Wednesday on multiple federal charges for his part in the botched raid that saw two people killed and several officers, including himself, injured.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo listened to testimony last week during the arraignment and detention phase but she did not make a decision on bond Friday. Palermo ended Friday’s hearing saying she would issue a decision based on the evidence presented.

FBI Investigator’s revelations in court

There was quite of bit of damaging testimony given, including from FBI special agent O’Neil Brown who testified Friday that neither Dennis Tuttle nor Rhogena Nicholas — who were killed in the raid of their home — were determined to be drug dealers as the authorities were told in a 911 call.

According to Brown, while a small amount of cocaine and marijuana was found in their home, neither Tuttle and Nicholas were determined to be drug dealers after investigations following the raid.

The FBI interviewed the judge who signed off on the no-knock warrant and the judge told Brown he thought Goines was being truthful and that the account from Goines’ criminal informant was probable cause for the issuance of the warrant, Brown said.

The informant claimed there was heroin and a 9 mm gun inside the home, according to the warrant, and the judge told Brown he would not have signed the warrant without that information.

Brown said HPD and the FBI interviewed all five informants who were overseen by Goines and they all said they did not purchase drugs from the Harding Street home and they had not been to that address.

Brown’s testimony brought forward new revelations about the investigation into Goines’ alleged activities. He testified that Goines was involved in a sexual relationship with one of his confidential informants. This same confidential informant told investigators the drugs Goines said were purchased from 7815 Harding Street came from a different address — one unrelated to Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, Brown testified. Brown also said investigators discovered a stolen gun in Goines’ unmarked HPD unit and various illegal drugs, including cocaine, and ecstasy.

The government argued Brown’s testimony proved Goines lied repeatedly to get what he wanted — evidence prosecutors argued confirmed he would continue to do if granted bond.

Defense arguments

Goines' attorney said the government did not prove its case that Goines was a danger to society or a flight risk with Brown's testimony.

“It’s clear to me from everything that we know and everything that was presented in court today that Mr. Goines is guaranteed to return to court when asked to do so and he is absolutely safe,” said Nicole Deborde, Goines’ defense attorney.

Deborde also cross-examined Brown on the depth of his knowledge of no-knock warrants, confidential informants, as well as the extent to which he had experience with police work. Brown testified that prior to working for the FBI, he was an attorney and had never worked as a police officer.

Five witnesses testified on Goines’ behalf, including Elyse Lanier, widow of former Houston Mayor Bob Lanier. Goines has provided security detail for the Lanier family for years.

“He works for my whole family. We love him. We support him. We are here with him,” Lanier said, addressing reporters following the detention hearing.

Arguing whether bond should be granted is a tough task in federal court, as opposed to state court where Goines remains on a $300,000 bond.

“In federal court, the defendant seeking release on bond is sometimes a two to three touchdown underdog because the presumption against release essentially puts the burden on the defendant,” explained Brian Wice, KPRC2 legal analyst.

Goines’ attorney said she and her team are ready to fight for Goines.

“We are looking forward to vigorously defending Mr. Goines in state court and in federal court,” Deborde said.

Another former officer Steven Bryant and civilian Patricia Garcia are also facing federal charges in connection with the case.

Goines is also facing two counts of felony murder on the state level. If convicted of his federal charges, Goines is facing up to life in prison.