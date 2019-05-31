This is what happened on Friday in the search for Maleah Davis

KTAL

HOUSTON - There were significant developments on Friday in the case of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston girl who has been missing for more than a month.

Here’s what happened:

KPRC2

Remains of a child were found in a bag Friday near the search scene for Maleah Davis in Hope, Arkansas, according to law enforcement officials. There has been no identification made on the remains. Authorities said road crews found the remains in a garbage bag emitting a foul odor near Exit 18 in Fulton, Arkansas, which is about 14 miles southwest of Hope.

KPRC2 Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch (L) and Houston Police Department homicide detectives (R) prepare to fly to Arkansas in the Maleah Davis case on May 31, 2019.

Houston Police Department homicide detectives went to Arkansas on Friday after remains were found during the search for Maleah Davis. Tim Miller, from Texas EquuSearch, helped arrange the plane to take the investigators. Miller, another person from EquuSearch and two detectives took off from the Rosharon airstrip around 3 p.m.

Joe Vence who is Derion Vence’s father, told KPRC 2 this afternoon that he hadn’t heard about his son’s reported confession to community activist Quanell X. “No, I haven’t heard that. But, how was he (Quanell) able to talk to Derion? He’s not his attorney,” Vence said.

KTAL/HPD At left, emergency vehicles are parked along a road in Hope, Arkansas, on May 31, 2019, as officials search for Maleah Davis. At right, Maleah is seen in an undated family photo.

KPRC reporter Robert Arnold is traveling to Hope, Arkansas, where authorities are searching for Maleah Davis. Arnold will file updates as he arrives there on this blog.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.