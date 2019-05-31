Derion Vence's father speaks about his son's alleged confession

HOUSTON - Joe Vence, Derion Vence’s father, told KPRC 2 Friday afternoon that he hadn’t heard about his son’s reported confession to community activist Quanell X.

“No, I haven’t heard that. But how was he (Quanell) able to talk to Derion? He’s not his attorney,” Joe Vence said.

Derion Vence has been in jail since May 11, when he was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Maleah’s disappearance after investigators said blood found in the family’s southwest Houston apartment matched DNA taken from Maleah’s toothbrush.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4 when he went to a Sugar Land hospital for treatment of injuries he said he suffered during the attack.

Investigators said there have been inconsistencies in Vence’s story.

Courtney Hannon, a friend of Destiny Davis, Maleah’s aunt, told KPRC 2 that after she heard about Vence’s reported confession on social media, she was compelled to visit the southwest Houston apartment where the child lived to offer her condolences.

“It feels like it all started over again, the feelings,” Hannon said.

Hannon is talking about the overwhelming flood of emotions she felt Friday afternoon when she saw the makeshift memorial outside the front door of the apartment where Maleah lived.

Destiny Davis took to social media earlier in the day, writing on Facebook, that her heart is completely shattered and feels like it literally is broken in half.

“Maleah was so beautiful. You could tell by the video she was smart. She was outgoing. She didn't deserve that,” Hannon said. Hannon said she prayed for Maleah when the 4-year-old underwent brain surgery. Now, her thoughts are with Maleah’s family. She said she is going to keep them close to her heart. “I'm sorry. I am praying for you all. I wish this would never have happened. We love you Maleah, the whole world loves you,” Hannon said.

