Search for Maleah Blog: KPRC's Robert Arnold headed to Arkansas

HOUSTON - KPRC reporter Robert Arnold is traveling to Hope, Arkansas, where authorities are searching for Maleah Davis.

The missing girl’s stepfather reportedly told a community activist that the 4-year-old's body was dumped at the first Hope exit coming from Texarkana.

A garbage bag of remains was found near the Arkansas search site Friday, but it's not clear if the remains are those of Maleah.

We are sharing updates from Arnold.

6:45 p.m.: Arnold makes it to Arkansas

Arnold made it to Hempstead County, Arkansas. He said he drove up U.S. 59 and when they got to Arkansas, they pulled over and found the investigation.

Several law enforcement officials were at the scene, including investigators with the Houston Police Department.

5 p.m.: Where KPRC will head to once they arrive in Arkansas

We are likely to arrive around 7 p.m. in Arkansas. We are going to be outside of Hope in Hempstead County. They are searching for Maleah 10 to 13 miles outside of the town limits.

The first thing we will do is talk to the Hempstead County sheriff and seek information on the latest developments. There are many other law enforcement agencies working with them, such as the Arkansas State Police.

3:30 p.m.: On the way to Hope, Arkansas

We are keeping tabs through law enforcement sources and partners on the developments in this case.

We know that Tim Miller, from Texas EquuSearch, was scheduled to land in Hope around 4:30 p.m. He chartered a private plane. Houston Police Department investigators joined him on the flight.

There are many messages coming out on Facebook of people from places across the country who are struggling with what has happened.

